BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Expects To Recognize A Non-Cash Tax Benefit In Q4 Related To U.S. Tax Cuts And Jobs Act​

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Conocophillips:

* CONOCOPHILLIPS - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 OF 2017 RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* CONOCOPHILLIPS - ‍DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR TAX COST RELATED TO 1-TIME REPATRIATION OF ACCUMULATED FOREIGN EARNINGS RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ON PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT, ESTIMATES TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT TO POSITIVELY IMPACT CO'S FUTURE AFTER-TAX EARNINGS IN U.S.​ - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2CJR1eB) Further company coverage: