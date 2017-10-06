BRIEF-Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline in patients with difficult to treat comorbid conditions
* Paratek - in mITT analysis population, omadacycline achieved primary efficacy endpoint of statistical non-inferiority versus linezolid
* Paratek pharmaceuticals - omadacycline was safe and generally well tolerated in patients with chronic kidney disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: