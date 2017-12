Dec 18 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc:

* CONSOL ENERGY ADOPTS COMMON SHARE AND NOTES REPURCHASE PLAN

* CONSOL - BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OR 11.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025, OF UP TO $50 MILLION THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019