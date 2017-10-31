FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 31, 2017 / 10:51 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses; board authorizes increase to share repurchase program

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍board approved an increase in aggregate amount of repurchase plan to $450 million​

* Consol Energy - stockholders to get one share of common stock of Coalco for every 8 shares of Consol stock held as of close of business on Nov. 15​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍in connection with distribution, Consol Energy will change its name to CNX Resources Corporation​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍Consol Energy will retain its ticker symbol “CNX” on New York Stock Exchange​

* Consol Energy - ‍Consol Mining Corporation to change name to Consol Energy Inc, and stock will trade on NYSE under ticker symbol “CEIX”​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍CNX Coal Resources LP will change its name to Consol Coal Resources LP​

* Consol Energy - ‍CNX Coal Resources to change NYSE ticker symbol to “CCR” from “CNXC”, and common units will continue to be listed on NYSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

