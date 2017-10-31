BRIEF-Consol Energy - Q3 loss per share $0.11

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Consol Energy reports third quarter results; Utica Shale production increased by 45% quarter-over-quarter; E&P division operating costs were lowered to $2.26 per Mcfe; closed on asset sales totaling $427 million year-to-date

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consol Energy Inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share ‍$0.15​

* Consol Energy Inc - qtrly total revenue and other income $‍671​.3 million versus $745.6 million last year

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍maintains its E&P division production guidance for 2017 of approximately 405-415 Bcfe​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍maintains its total E&P capital expenditures guidance in 2017 of about $620 million -$645 million​

* Consol Energy Inc - qtrly ‍total dilutive loss per share​ $0.11

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍during Q3, Consol’s E&P division sold 101.0 Bcfe, or an increase of 5% from 96.4 Bcfe sold in year-earlier quarter​

* Q3 revenue view $626.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍total hedged natural gas production for E&P division in 2017 Q4 is 83.1 Bcf​

* Consol Energy Inc - qtrly coal production 6.1 million tons versus 6.2 million tons‍​

* Consol Energy Inc - sees ‍2018 production guidance of 520-550 Bcfe​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: