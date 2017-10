Oct 23 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc-

* Consol Mining Corporation announces private offering of $350 million of senior secured second lien notes

* Consol Energy Inc - intends to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $350 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2025​

* Consol Energy says to use net proceeds of sale of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of CNX coal resources under revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: