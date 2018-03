March 12 (Reuters) - Consolidated Operations Group Ltd :

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS GROUP LTD - ‍ESTABLISHED AN ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK FOR UP TO 10% OF COMPANY’S ISSUED CAPITAL​

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS GROUP LTD - ‍BUYBACK IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE LATE MARCH 2018 / EARLY APRIL 2018 AND REMAIN IN PLACE FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: