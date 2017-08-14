FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces amendment of remaining land sale contract
August 14, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces amendment of remaining land sale contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* Consolidated Tomoka announces amendment of remaining land sale contract with minto communities

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co - ‍amended Minto II contract reduced acres of land being sold to 1,614 acres for a reduced purchase price of $26.5 million​

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co - ‍minto intends to utilize second parcel for second phase of their active adult community Latitude Margaritaville​

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land - ‍as a result of amended Minto II contract, co currently has 7 executed purchase and sale agreements with 7 different buyers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

