March 7 (Reuters) - Consolidated Water Co Ltd:

* CONSOLIDATED WATER PROVIDES UPDATE ON ROSARITO PROJECT

* CONSOLIDATED WATER - EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO

* CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD - AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.I. DE C.V.

* CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD - ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV VII, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR