June 15 (Reuters) - Consort Medical Plc:

* Consort medical plc - fy revenue 294.0 million stg versus. 276.9 million stg

* Consort medical plc - fy adjusted basic eps 13.1% higher than fy2016 at 65.1p

* Consort medical plc - final proposed dividend increased 5.2% to 13.21p

* Consort medical plc - group performance is expected to be broadly in line with near-term expectations for current financial year