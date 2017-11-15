FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consortium led by Sino Land wins Hong Kong site for HK$17.3 bln
November 15, 2017 / 8:46 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Consortium led by Sino Land wins Hong Kong site for HK$17.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

* Says the highest tenderer Sky Asia Properties Limited wins a residential site in Hong Kong for HK$17.3 billion ($2.22 billion)

* Says the highest tenderer is a consortium formed by Sino Land Company Limited, Shimao Property Holdings Limited, Wheelock Properties Limited, K Wah International Holdings Limited and S E A Holdings Limited

Source text in English: bit.ly/2jtFtaD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8049 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
