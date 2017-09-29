FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Constantin Medien assuming group sales of between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 29, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Constantin Medien assuming group sales of between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG

* DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG: forecast adjustment for full year 2017. Structured, competitive bidding process ended: no sale of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH

* Deconsolidation of Highlight Communications AG resulted in an unscheduled, non-cash, non-recurring income of EUR 37.3 million

* Management board currently assuming group sales of between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million (previously between EUR 480 million and EUR 520 million)

* Expects total higher group result attributable to shareholders between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 10.0 million

* Board today decided to end structured, competitive bidding process regarding possible sale of of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.