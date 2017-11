Nov 29 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG RAISES ITS EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM EUR 15 MILLION TO EUR 18 MILLION

* MAINTAINES FORECAST FOR GROUP SALES OF CONSTANTIN MEDIEN OF BETWEEN EUR 250 MILLION AND EUR 280 MILLION