a month ago
BRIEF-Constantin Medien reports annual financial statements
June 26, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien reports annual financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag

* For FY 2016 sales will presumably be at EUR 565.7 million, ebit at EUR 39.5 million

* Annual financial statements with a net loss of presumably EUR 2.1 million / group earnings attributable to shareholders however in line with forecast

* At level of annual financial statements, Constantin Medien AG will presumably close 2016 financial year with a net loss of EUR 2.1 million

* All projections for consolidated financial statements of 2016 financial year will presumably be reached or exceeded

* For FY 2016 earnings attributable to shareholders will be presumably at EUR 8.3 million (forecast: EUR 6 million to EUR 9 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

