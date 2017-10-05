FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constellation Brands plans to nationally launch Corona Premier beginning in fiscal 2019
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 5, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Constellation Brands plans to nationally launch Corona Premier beginning in fiscal 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc

* Earthquakes in Mexico did not have an impact on production operations there - CEO on Conf call

* Plans to increase capacity at Nava Brewery by end of calendar year - Conf call

* Plans to nationally launch Corona Premier beginning in fiscal 2019 - Conf call

* Spirits portfolio posted net sales growth of 2 percent for the quarter, driven primarily by High West Whiskey -Conf call

* Continues to expect FY 18 wine and spirits reported net sales to decrease in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent - Conf call Further company coverage:

