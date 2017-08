June 23 (Reuters) - Constellis:

* Constellis announces acquisition of AMK9

* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9

* Says terms of deal were not disclosed

* Financed acquisition with incremental 1(st) lien term loan borrowings under Constellis' existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: