Oct 30 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv

* Constellium launches cash tender offers for any and all of its outstanding 7.875 percent senior secured notes due 2021, 7.00 percent senior notes due 2023 and 8.00 percent senior notes due 2023

* Constellium NV says tender offers currently scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m New York City time, on Nov 6, 2017