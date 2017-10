BRIEF-Constellium launches ordinary shares and notes offerings

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv:

* Expects to offer 22 million newly issued Class A ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering​

* Intends to offer about $450 million of U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Also intends to offer approximately EUR 400 million of Euro denominated senior unsecured notes due 2026​

* Expects to use proceeds from offering, cash on hand, to repurchase outstanding 7.875 percent senior secured notes due 2021​, among others