July 27 (Reuters) - Constellium NV -

* Constellium reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue EUR 1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view EUR 1.43 billion

* To deliver at high end of our high single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth target for 2017

* H1 adjusted EBITDA of EUR 98 million

* H1 group adjusted EBITDA of EUR 220 million

* Qtrly earnings per share 0.15 euros