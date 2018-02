Feb 22 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv:

* CONSTELLIUM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT TO EUR 1.2 BILLION

* Q4 ‍SHIPMENTS OF 350 THOUSAND METRIC TONS, UP 2% COMPARED TO Q4 2016​

* CONSTELLIUM - ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2020​