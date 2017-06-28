FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc

* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations

* FY net debt anticipated to be c.150 mln stg, at lower-end of market forecasts

* Well-Placed for FY2018, with growing order books of approximately 9 bln stg and 85 pct secured revenue position for FY2018.

* A non-underlying charge of c.73 mln stg from portfolio simplification programme

* Core operations have traded in line with expectations since announcement of its interim results on 23 March 2017

* Property and residential pipelines continue to improve and our robust construction and services order books total approximately 9 bln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.