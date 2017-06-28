BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations

June 28 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc

* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations

* FY net debt anticipated to be c.150 mln stg, at lower-end of market forecasts

* Well-Placed for FY2018, with growing order books of approximately 9 bln stg and 85 pct secured revenue position for FY2018.

* A non-underlying charge of c.73 mln stg from portfolio simplification programme

* Core operations have traded in line with expectations since announcement of its interim results on 23 March 2017

* Property and residential pipelines continue to improve and our robust construction and services order books total approximately 9 bln stg