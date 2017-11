Nov 27 (Reuters) - Consumers Energy Co:

* CONSUMERS ENERGY-ON NOV 23,CO&BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA AGREED TO EXTEND TERMINATION DATE OF $250 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT ASOF NOV 23, 2015​

* CONSUMERS ENERGY - ‍SUBJECT TO TERMS OF DEAL, EFFECTIVE AS OF NOV 23, 2017, TERMINATION DATE WILL EXTEND FOR A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR TO NOV 22, 2019​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2k08meC) Further company coverage: