Dec 28 (Reuters) - CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG APPOINTS ANDREAS STEYER AS COO TO THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* HAS APPOINTED ANDREAS STEYER AS COO TO EXECUTIVE BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018