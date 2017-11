Nov 20 (Reuters) - CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG:

* LAUNCHES THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS

* ‍ISSUE VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION​

* ‍ISSUE PRICE: 100 PER CENT, 5-YEAR MATURITY​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND EXPANSION OF COMPANY‘S REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)