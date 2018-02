BRIEF-Container Store Q3 Sales Rose 3.1 Percent To $223 Million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc:

* THE CONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q3 SALES ROSE 3.1 PERCENT TO $223 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 DECREASED 0.2%​

* SEES 2017 NET SALES OF $850 MILLION TO $860 MILLION‍​

* ‍EXPECTS TO INCUR PRE-TAX CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH OPTIMIZATION PLAN OF APPROXIMATELY $11 MILLION IN FISCAL 2017​

* ‍EXPECTED ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX SAVINGS ASSOCIATED WITH OPTIMIZATION PLAN CONTINUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION​

* SEES 2017 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.60 TO $0.66

* SEES 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.31 TO $0.37

* SEES FISCAL 2017 ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FLAT-UP 1%​

* ‍APPROXIMATELY $12 TO $14 MILLION PRE-TAX SAVINGS ASSOCIATED WITH OPTIMIZATION PLAN NOW EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN FISCAL 2017​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $227.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $857.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: