BRIEF-Contango Announces Q4 2017 Production, Year-End Reserves, Operations Update And 2018 Capital Strategy

March 5 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co:

* CONTANGO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION, YEAR-END RESERVES, OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 CAPITAL STRATEGY

* CONTANGO OIL & GAS - ESTIMATED PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4.8 BCFE FOR Q4 WHICH IS WITHIN GUIDANCE, DESPITE LATE DECEMBER WEATHER RELATED SHUT-INS

* CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO - PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN BETWEEN 50 MMCFED AND 55 MMCFED

* CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO - HAVE BUDGETED TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $52 MILLION TO DEVELOP DRILLING PROGRAM IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE BASIN AREA DURING 2018