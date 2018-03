March 7 (Reuters) - Continental AG:

* CONTINENTAL AND CITC ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE FOR PRODUCTION OF 48-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEMS

* NEW JOINT VENTURE EXPECTED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN MID-2018 AND OPERATE WORLDWIDE FROM CHINA

* CONTINENTAL TO HOLD 60 PERCENT OF THE SHARES, 40 PERCENT WITH CHINESE AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER CITC Source text - bit.ly/2D7Nl5v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)