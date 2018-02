BRIEF-Continental Building Products Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.41

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Continental Building Products Inc :

* CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 SALES ROSE 11.1 PERCENT TO $131.4 MILLION

* EXPANDS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $300 MILLION AND EXTENDS THROUGH 2019

* CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS - PLANS TO INVEST IN CAPITAL SPENDING UNDER ITS “BISON WAY” INITIATIVE IN RANGE OF $25-$35 MILLION BEGINNING IN 2018 THROUGH 2019

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $30 - $35 MILLION FOR FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: