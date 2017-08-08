FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Continental Resources Q2 loss per share $0.17
August 8, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Continental Resources Q2 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Continental resources reports second quarter 2017 results and updates full-year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Continental resources inc - ‍sees fy2017 annual production 230,000 to 240,000​ boe per day

* Continental resources inc - ‍sees fy2017 exit rate production 260,000 to 275,000​ boe per day

* Continental resources inc - ‍sees fy2017 capital expenditures, non-acquisition, $1.75 to $1.95 billion​

* Continental resources - ‍q2 2017 total production totaled 226,213 boe per day versus 219,323​ boe per day last year

* Continental resources inc - ‍"for q3 we are projecting production to be 58% oil as additional bakken and springer wells are completed"​

* Continental resources - ‍reduced 2017 guidance for production expense/boe, now expected to be in a range of $3.50 to $3.90 per boe for year​

* Continental resources inc - ‍also reduced its g&a guidance for 2017; total g&a expense is expected to be $1.85 to $2.35 per boe for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

