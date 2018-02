Feb 12 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE FDA ON THE NDA PACKAGE FOR TXL™ LEVERAGING THE 505(B)(2) REGULATORY PATHWAY

