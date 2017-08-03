FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Control4 Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Control4 Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Control4 Corp:

* Control4 reports financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $62.5 million to $64.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $240.5 million to $244.5 million

* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $61.4 million

* Control4 Corp - sees non-gaap net income in q4, between $0.99 and $1.06 per diluted share​

* Control4 Corp - ‍expects non-gaap net income for q3 between $0.24 and $0.27 per diluted share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $63.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

