Feb 8 (Reuters) - Control4 Corp:

* CONTROL4 REPORTS RECORD REVENUE AND NET INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $270 MILLION TO $274 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $68.3 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $56.5 MILLION TO $58.5 MILLION

* SAYS ON FEBRUARY 6, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED EXPANSION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM ENABLING REPURCHASE OF UP TO $20 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $3.5 MILLION AND $4.5 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $33.5 MILLION AND $35.5 MILLION FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: