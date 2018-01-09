FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Controlling shareholder and person acting in concert sell stake in Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 9, 2018 / 9:11 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- Controlling shareholder and person acting in concert sell stake in Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9(Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Zhejiang ZoneBanner JiuZhou Group Co Ltd and person acting in concert sold 4.4 percent and 1.2 percent stake in the company respectively, to Luo Yuefang

* Says Zhejiang ZoneBanner JiuZhou Group Co Ltd and person acting in concert hold 39.6 percent stake and 5 percent stake in the company respectively after the transaction

* Says Luo Yuefang holds 5.6 percent stake in the company after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wifyHv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.