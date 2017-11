Oct 31(Reuters) - Starmap Medicine & Technology Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Ye Yunshou cut stake in the company to 22.6 percent from 27.6 percent

* Says Xu Tao increased stake in the company to 6.8 percent from 1.8 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/32A5b1

