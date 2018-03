Feb 28 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HAS LIFTED 48.0 MILLION SHARES, OR 1.23 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY, AS COLLATERAL ON FEB 27

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT USED 2.21 BILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY AS COLLATERAL, REPRESENTING 56.61 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AS OF FEB 28 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HNvpRj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)