March 2, 2018 / 1:46 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder signs agreements to transfer stake in Tianrun Crankshaft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2(Reuters) - Tianrun Crankshaft Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder signed an agreement to transfer 12 percent stake to the company’s actual controller Xing Yunbo, for 630.2 million yuan

* Says controlling shareholder signed an agreement to transfer 11.3 percent stake to a Shandong-based intelligent technology limited partnership, for 590.4 million yuan

* Says controlling shareholder holds 15.5 percent stake in the company after the transactions

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vCikuM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
