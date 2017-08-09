FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Beijing Jingyuntong Technology
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 9, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Beijing Jingyuntong Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9(Reuters) - Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd

* Says co's controlling shareholder, a Beijing-based firm, plans to transfer 22.4 percent stake (448 million shares) in the co to its shareholder Feng Huanpei for 1.92 billion yuan in total (4.275 yuan per share)

* Says co's controlling shareholder will hold 35.1 percent stake in the co, down from 57.5 percent

* Feng Huanpei will hold 22.5 percent stake in the co, up from 0.1 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SYh17d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

