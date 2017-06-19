BRIEF-Contura announces special cash dividend

June 19 (Reuters) - Contura Energy Inc
* Contura announces special cash dividend
* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate
* In addition, dividend equivalent in amount of approximately $8.0 million in aggregate will be awarded to plan participants
* Contura Energy says estimates that special cash dividend payable to eligible stockholders will be approximately $9.00 per share of common stock
* Entered into amendments to debt agreements governing its term loan credit facility and asset-based revolving credit facility
* Entered amendments to permit amount of $150.0 million of cash to be used for payment of a one-time cash dividend on its common stock
* Contura Energy says amendment also permit to repurchase of its common stock at any time no later than December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: