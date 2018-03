March 2 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF J&R MEDICAL LLC​

* ‍CONVATEC HAS DIVESTED ITS RESPIRATORY DELIVERY BUSINESS IN ARIZONA AND UTAH​

* ‍NET FINANCIAL IMPACT TO CONVATEC OF DEAL AND DIVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS IS POSITIVE IN BOTH REVENUE AND EBITDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: