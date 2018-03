BRIEF-Conviviality Expects FY Adj. EBITDA To Be About 20 Pct Below Market Expectations​

March 8 (Reuters) - Conviviality Plc:

* NOW EXPECTS THAT ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR CURRENT YEAR WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 20% BELOW CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR NET DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY £150 MILLION FOR PERIOD ENDING 29 APRIL 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* ‍MATERIAL ERROR IN FINANCIAL FORECASTS OF CONVIVIALITY DIRECT BUSINESS, EBITDA FOR CURRENT PERIOD WILL BE IMPACTED BY ABOUT £5.2 MILLION​

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST SAVING ACTIONS REMAIN FULLY ON TRACK.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: