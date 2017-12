BRIEF-Convoy Global announces appointment of Johnny Chen as interim chairman

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* SAYS IT APPOINTS JOHNNY CHEN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 9

* SAYS IT APPOINTS YAP E HOCK, IP YEE KWAN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 9

* SAYS IT APPOINTS FU KWONG WING TING, FRANCINE AND PAK WAI KEUNG, MARTIN AND YAN TAT WAH AS INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 8

* SAYS CHOW KIM HANG HAS RESIGNED AS COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT DEC 8

* SAYS IT APPOINTS CHUNG WAI KWONG, ANTHONY AS COMPANY SECRETARY AND GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL-LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE Source text in English: bit.ly/2ARWoKs; bit.ly/2yVYeJ2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)