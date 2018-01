Jan 9 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* REFERS TO EARLIER ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED BY CO AND TWO OF ITS UNITS AGAINST 28 DEFENDANTS

* PURSUANT TO EQUITY FUND RAISING IN JUNE 2015 CERTAIN NEW SHARES OF CO WERE ALLOTTED AND ISSUED TO SIX PLACEES

* IN WRIT CO SEEKS AN ORDER AGAINST PLACEES THAT ALLOTMENT OF WRONGLY ALLOTTED SHARES BE SET ASIDE

* SEEKS IN WRIT DECLARATION AGAINST CERTAIN PARTIES THAT TRANSFER OF WRONGLY ALLOTTED SHARES TO THEM IS NULL AND VOID

* WARNS INVESTORS, BROKERS AND INTERMEDIARIES AGAINST DEALING WITH WRONGLY ALLOTTED SHARES BEFORE COURT DECISION ON WRIT​