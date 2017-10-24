FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conwert squeeze-out registered w court on Oct. 24
October 24, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Conwert squeeze-out registered w court on Oct. 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* conwert immobilien invest se: squeeze-out of minority shareholders of conwert immobilien invest se registered

* ‍commercial court of vienna has decided today to register with companies register squeeze-out of minority shareholders​

* ‍delisting of shares of conwert at vienna stock exchange will take place tomorrow, on october 25, 2017​

* ‍as of tomorrow all shares held by minority shareholders will be transferred by operation of law to principal shareholder, vonovia se​

* ‍issued bearer shares held by minority shareholders will, as of october 25, 2017, merely evidence claim for payment of cash compensation​

* ‍minority shareholders concerned will receive a cash compensation amounting to eur 17.08 per conwert-share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

