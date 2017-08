June 19 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG

* EXPECTS H1 NET REVENUE TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% AND OPERATING RESULT BY OVER 40% COMPARED WITH SUBDUED FIRST SEMESTER OF 2016

* PROVIDED BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT REMAINS POSITIVE, CONZZETA ANTICIPATES THAT ANNUAL RESULT FOR 2017 WILL BE HIGHER THAN WAS EXPECTED IN MARCH THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)