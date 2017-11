Oct 31 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CONZZETA: MICHAEL RIEDEL NAMED NEW CEO OF FOAMPARTNER

* ‍WILL ASSUME POSITION ON JANUARY 1, 2018 AND WILL JOIN CONZZETA AG EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)