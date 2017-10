Aug 11 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CONZZETA: SALE OF STAKE IN US JOINT VENTURE

* ‍SALE OF ITS 51% STAKE IN US JOINT VENTURE WOODBRIDGE FOAMPARTNER COMPANY, CHATTANOOGA​

* RESTRUCTURING OF TWO JOINT VENTURES WILL REDUCE COMPLEXITY OF FOAMPARTNER‘S BUSINESS IN ASIA AND NORTH AMERICA

* ‍ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH WOODBRIDGE GROUP​

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION PER JULY 1, 2017, TO LEAD IN H2 TO A MIDDLE SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION ONE-OFF GAIN IN CHEMICAL SPECIALTIES SEGMENT​