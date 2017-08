Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cooks Global Foods Ltd:

* Intends to make selective on-market purchases of ordinary CGF shares on basis outlined in notice for its June 2017 special meeting​

* Maximum number of shares that may be bought back is twenty million​

* Buybacks may take place from 10 August 2017 to 4 August 2018​