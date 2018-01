Jan 4 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group Ltd:

* ‍WAS NOTIFIED BY LEVIEW MOBILE HK LTD SOLD CO‘S 897.4 MILLION SHARES AT HK$0.9 PER SALE SHARE TO POWER SUN VENTURES LTD

* ‍LEVIEW MOBILE HK SOLD SALE SHARES FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF HK$807.7 MILLION

* AFTER COMPLETION, LEVIEW MOBILE HK & PURCHASER HAVE INTERESTS OF 551.4 MILLION SHARES & 897.4 MILLION SHARES REPRESENTING 10.95 % & 17.83 % IN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: