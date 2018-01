Jan 16 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group Ltd:

* RECEIVED CIVIL VERDICT FROM PEOPLE‘S COURT OF FUTIAN DISTRICT, SHENZHEN CITY CONCERNING FINANCING LOAN CONTRACT DISPUTE

* COURT MADE VERDICT TO APPROVE APPLICATION BY SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD., SHENZHEN BRANCH TO WITHDRAW CASE