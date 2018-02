BRIEF-Cooper Standard Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.53

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc:

* COOPER STANDARD REPORTS RECORD 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.42

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 SALES ROSE 7.1 PERCENT TO $937.9 MILLION

* SEES 2018 SALES $3.55 BILLION - $3.60 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.10, REVENUE VIEW $912.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 12.7% - 13.3%​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS A PERCENT OF SALES OF 5.5% - 5.9%

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED A $33.5 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO RECENT TAX REFORM LEGISLATION IN UNITED STATES